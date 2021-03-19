Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,734 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Scientific Games worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,503,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 394,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 153,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,873,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

