Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,006 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Albany International worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $86.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

