Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Columbia Sportswear worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $835,639.00. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,302. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

