Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

