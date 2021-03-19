Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.41% of La-Z-Boy worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $239,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.