Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

