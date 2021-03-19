Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Washington Federal worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after acquiring an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.09 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

