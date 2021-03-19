Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.98 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 499,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 114,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 54,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

