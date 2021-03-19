Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

WAL opened at $98.70 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.