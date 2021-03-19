Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Acceleron Pharma worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after buying an additional 756,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $133.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLRN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

