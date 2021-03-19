Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.35 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of COOP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

