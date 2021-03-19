Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.45 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,158 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 472,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.