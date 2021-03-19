Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Pacira BioSciences worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,954,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,641,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $6,372,000.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,332 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCRX opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

