Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Brady worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 77.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Brady by 234.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 22,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,396 shares of company stock worth $4,449,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of BRC opened at $55.77 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

