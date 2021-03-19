Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.63 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118,368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 586.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 114,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $88.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

