Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.30 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

