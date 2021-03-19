Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Q2 worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $9,027,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,237 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO opened at $105.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.