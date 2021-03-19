Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.21 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.