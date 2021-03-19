Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WERN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.84.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

