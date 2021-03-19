Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,698,000 after acquiring an additional 499,242 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after purchasing an additional 205,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after purchasing an additional 615,145 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,855,000 after purchasing an additional 859,357 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

