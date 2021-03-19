Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,357 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Xperi worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPER. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

XPER stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

