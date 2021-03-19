Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,458 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.39% of Service Properties Trust worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 610,351 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $13.22 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.