Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 34,896 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $6,123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

