Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,844 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Dycom Industries worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.42 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

