Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,418 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Minerals Technologies worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

MTX stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,438,075. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

