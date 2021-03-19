Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,907 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after acquiring an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,437,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.