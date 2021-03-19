Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,234 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Avanos Medical worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 113.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 160.34, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

