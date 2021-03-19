Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Alcoa worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,517 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,367 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AA opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

