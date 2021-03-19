Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

