Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Dorman Products worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

