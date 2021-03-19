Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Morningstar worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN stock opened at $236.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.98, for a total value of $3,513,380.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,873,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,129,267.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.16, for a total value of $2,378,216.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,264,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,979,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,362 shares of company stock worth $25,555,447. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

