Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,242 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Commvault Systems worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.
In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website
Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CVLT stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.94, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $72.33.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commvault Systems Company Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.
In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
