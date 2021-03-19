Rhumbline Advisers Sells 816 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Morningstar worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Morningstar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Morningstar by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $236.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $65,004.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,276,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,693,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,362 shares of company stock worth $25,555,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

