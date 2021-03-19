Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 5.92% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $77,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,102,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

