Rio DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00452849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00678680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

