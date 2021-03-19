Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.