RioDeFi Price Tops $0.15 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $39.64 million and $6.99 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

