RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of RLX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.18. 11,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,018,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

