RMPL 1-Day Volume Tops $365.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular exchanges. RMPL has a total market cap of $666,403.48 and approximately $365.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00450723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00065400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00143704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00660664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00075934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 811,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,627 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

