Robert W. Baird Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Neutral

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NYSE USB opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

