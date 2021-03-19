Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

