Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BRP by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 201,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

