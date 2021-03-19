Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 360,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

