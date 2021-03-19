Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of RKT opened at $23.10 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

