Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Capitalization Tops $166.37 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $16.18 or 0.00027463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $166.37 million and $4.46 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00633387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

