Rodney C. Favaron Sells 9,936 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UPLD traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 20,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

