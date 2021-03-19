Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Down to $197.93

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $197.93, but opened at $192.06. Rogers shares last traded at $196.96, with a volume of 2,252 shares changing hands.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Rogers alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 638.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,730,494. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rogers by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.