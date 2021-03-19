Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.24

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.24 and traded as high as C$5.69. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 116,113 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$586.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

