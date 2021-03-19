Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $89,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,188. Rollins has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

