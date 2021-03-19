Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.09

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.09 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 128.72 ($1.68). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 124.55 ($1.63), with a volume of 53,195,422 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 313.46 ($4.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.09.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £977.04 ($1,276.51). Insiders have acquired 2,844 shares of company stock valued at $293,704 in the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

